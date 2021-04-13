CHAMPAIGN — Wanda Karen Speer, 87 died peacefully on April 10, 2021. She was born on June 15, 1933, in Mattoon, IL to Ross A. and Leona Hanner.

She met the love of her life, Dwain Speer through a mutual friend and future sister-in-law. Wanda and Dwain were married June 6, 1956. They relocated to Champaign, IL and raised four children. They were happily married for 27 years before Dwain died unexpectedly.

If you knew Wanda, you knew she loved the simpler things in life; turtles, frogs, dogs and cats, visiting the creek and finding rocks with her kids, hanging laundry outside at the first sign of Spring and sunbathing in the backyard with a good book. Wanda was well known for her chocolate chip cookies; baking them often and for everyone. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and spent many hours watching her beloved Cubbies play. She looked forward to daily walks with her best friend, Charlotte, and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Wanda wasn't the life of the party but never left one early, especially when the party involved being with her children.

Wanda took great pleasure and honor working at IPAT (Institute for Personality and Ability Testing) for more than 30 years. She took pride in her talent to provide excellent customer service, solve problems, and build relationships with customers.