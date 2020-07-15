× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Wanda L. Hedding, 92, of Normal, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

A private family burial will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, a daughter of Gifford and Beryl Mathews Moser. She married Donald Hedding on April 18, 1953, recently celebrating 67 beautiful years of marriage prior to his death on May 20, 2020.

Surviving are her sons, Kurt (Peggy) Hedding, Des Moines, Iowa, and Karl (Berni) Hedding, Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Jan Hedding, Billings, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Wilson, Richland Center, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kris Hedding; a great-grandson, Titus Hedding; a sister, Shirley Jones; and a brother, Gaylord Moser.

Wanda and her late husband loved to travel.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

