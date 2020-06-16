Wanda R. Johnson

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Michael Stipp will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Due to the state of Illinois Covid-19 mandates, social distancing and restrictions for the number of attendees at any one time will be in place for both visitation and funeral services. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral. Your understanding is appreciated. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is handling arrangements.