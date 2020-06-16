EUREKA — Wanda R. Johnson, 76, of Eureka, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Sunday (June 14, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
She was born Dec. 18, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter of Ralph T. and Christine Godbey Foster. She married E. Warren Johnson on Feb. 15, 1964, in Bloomington. He survives.
Survivors also include two daughters, Lori (Kevin) Singletary, Eureka; Connie (Chris) Borth, Medford, Ore.; one son, Bruce (Christy) Johnson, Normal; two brothers, Wayne (Karen) Foster, Foley, Ala.; and Randy (Debbie) Foster, Liberty, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Kyndall and Logan Singletary; Tony Bales; Alyssa Johnson; and Anna, Caleb and Isaac Borth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Nancy Jo Johnson; and one sister, Ethelene Rough.
Wanda graduated from Normal Community High School and then worked at IAA before starting a family. Wanda was a homemaker and for 30 years was a licensed home day care provider.
She was a member of the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene where she actively taught vacation Bible school, children's Sunday school classes, children's Bible quizzing and also preschool children's church. She was a church board member for many years. She is remembered for her love of the Lord, unconditional love for others, optimistic faith, a listening ear, and giving the best hugs. Her favorite pastimes included puzzles, Sudoku, sewing, cooking, reading, watching Cardinals baseball and spending time with her family.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Rosen of Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences and the staff at both St. Joseph Medical Center and the Eureka Apostolic Christian Nursing Home for their excellent and loving care.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Michael Stipp will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Due to the state of Illinois Covid-19 mandates, social distancing and restrictions for the number of attendees at any one time will be in place for both visitation and funeral services. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral. Your understanding is appreciated. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
