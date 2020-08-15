Warren G. Baker

Warren had a love for being in nature. He instilled this early in his children, carrying two, front and back through the mountains of Colorado, and three times hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Warren loved to explore the world; a love sparked by an early trip to Rome to visit his fiancée. He traveled far and wide, but his favorite spot to vacation was the family condo in Englewood, Florida - teaching his kids and grandchildren how to hunt for shark teeth on the beach.

His love of nature extended to all God's creatures. His daily visitors included flocks of enthusiastic hummingbirds and families of deer who chose to rest in his flower beds. (The attempt at a pet racoon did not pan out well in his younger years.) He loved to spend his free time tinkering on his tractor, tending to his outdoor gallery of chainsaw art carvings and working around the hillside he called home.

A foodie at heart, he began a tradition for making pasta from scratch at Christmas and reignited a passion for baking held in his younger years, recently perfecting his homemade sourdough. He loved wine and music that got you up and moving, cultivating a favorite playlist that featured everything from Crashtest Dummies to Jimmy Buffett, with Elton John, the Beatles and Queen in heavy rotation.

His ever-present personality will be dearly missed, but the mark he left on those who knew him will endure. For the safety of his friends and family, in lieu of a ceremony, a public memorial tribute page has been created on Facebook at https://bit.ly/WGBaker or visit www.macyandson.com to leave condolences. The family invites all to share photos, stories and messages in memory. A burial service will take place at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, once conditions allow. Memorial donations can be made to the Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy or the American Red Cross.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.