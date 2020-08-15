PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren G. Baker, chairman and CEO of Pharmatech Associates; beloved husband of Susan Baker (nee Blacklaw); devoted father of Stephanie (Chris) Sanders, Elizabeth (Kevin) Baker Smith, Kathryn Q. Baker and Travis (Samantha Da Silva) Baker, passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at age 68 with family by his side as a result of a stroke. Longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, Warren was born in Bloomington, the son of late Marjorie (Dick) and late Warren Q. Baker. He grew up in Peoria with his brother the late Dr. Steve Baker and graduated from Richwoods High School in 1970.
In addition to being a cherished father and husband of 41 years, Warren was a precious “Pops” to his grandchildren, Aubrey and Quentin; son-in-law to Marilyn Barton and the late Gerald (Marlene) Blacklaw; brother-in-law to David (Tammy) Blacklaw, Ann (George) Karavitis, Brian (Kim) Blacklaw; and “Uncle Greg” to his many nieces and nephews, Brent and Tyler Baker; Nick (Michelle) Blacklaw; Joel Blacklaw; Victoria, Angeliki and Vasilios Karavitis; and Matthew and Payton Blacklaw.
Warren earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry from Illinois College, and an executive MBA from Stanford University. He embarked on a career in innovative healthcare technology beginning with Beecham Laboratories then Hewlett Packard, where he excelled in sales roles within the Analytical and Medical Products groups. In 1985, Warren relocated to McMinnville, Oregon, ultimately becoming the worldwide marketing manager for the Diagnostic Cardiology Business Unit.
In 1995, Warren joined colleagues to develop Pacific Northwest Networks, a startup ISP/enterprise engineering and security company. He later took his expertise beyond the border to provide leadership to burgeoning med-tech companies in Quebec, Canada, including ART, ElectroMed and iTech Medical.
Following his time in Canada, Warren returned stateside and joined Pharmatech Associates in 2012 as a contractor. His business acumen and leadership capabilities were immediately apparent and after two years, Warren was approached to become Pharmatech's CEO. His impact was felt instantly as he assembled a leadership team and cultivated a culture for the company that would grow the organization by harnessing its greatest asset, its people. His influence is felt and seen in every facet of the company today.
Warren had a great sense of humor, and his signature crooked smile was always present when hitting you with a one-liner. He was a master of speeches and toasts and could bring a tear-to-your-eye then trigger a belly laugh two-seconds later. His underlying message: Love deeply and follow your dreams. Dream big, make a plan, get there.
While his professional prowess was at the forefront of his personality - Warren “Bake” had a flair for fun and parties that gathered friends and coworkers together. He was famous for his large pig roasts which originated in his high school days and continued for almost 50 years. His younger days in drama at Cornstock in Peoria and the Hilltop Players in college, as president of the Phi Alpha Literary Society and as marshal of a 1974 homecoming parade, served a glimpse into his creative and playful nature. He wore his enthusiasm proudly at special events - from the Yoda mask he arrived in for a “far-out” Mayor's Charity Ball, to the #1 Elf sweater (with ears) he wore every Christmas, and the dazzling zoot suit he donned for last year's roaring twenties holiday party.
Warren had a love for being in nature. He instilled this early in his children, carrying two, front and back through the mountains of Colorado, and three times hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Warren loved to explore the world; a love sparked by an early trip to Rome to visit his fiancée. He traveled far and wide, but his favorite spot to vacation was the family condo in Englewood, Florida - teaching his kids and grandchildren how to hunt for shark teeth on the beach.
His love of nature extended to all God's creatures. His daily visitors included flocks of enthusiastic hummingbirds and families of deer who chose to rest in his flower beds. (The attempt at a pet racoon did not pan out well in his younger years.) He loved to spend his free time tinkering on his tractor, tending to his outdoor gallery of chainsaw art carvings and working around the hillside he called home.
A foodie at heart, he began a tradition for making pasta from scratch at Christmas and reignited a passion for baking held in his younger years, recently perfecting his homemade sourdough. He loved wine and music that got you up and moving, cultivating a favorite playlist that featured everything from Crashtest Dummies to Jimmy Buffett, with Elton John, the Beatles and Queen in heavy rotation.
His ever-present personality will be dearly missed, but the mark he left on those who knew him will endure. For the safety of his friends and family, in lieu of a ceremony, a public memorial tribute page has been created on Facebook at https://bit.ly/WGBaker or visit www.macyandson.com to leave condolences. The family invites all to share photos, stories and messages in memory. A burial service will take place at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, once conditions allow. Memorial donations can be made to the Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy or the American Red Cross.
