NORMAL — Warren Leary, age 98, of Normal, IL formerly of Ellsworth passed away at 2:30 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12 Noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, Ellsworth, IL. His funeral service will be at 12 Noon Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, Ellsworth, IL. Paul Popejoy and Roger Wilke will be officiating. Following the service at the church there will be a procession to East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL led by the Ellsworth Fire Department. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Ellsworth American Legion or to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church or the Ellsworth Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Warren was born June 27, 1923, in Bloomington, IL the son of Daniel and Kathryn (Doyle) Leary. He married Marilyn M. Stanger on June 9, 1951, in Merna, IL. She passed away May 13, 2011.

Surviving is his sister, Pat Rochelle, Normal, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and two sisters.

Warren attended the Ellsworth United Methodist Church. He served as fire chief of Ellsworth for 33 years. Warren served in the US Army. He was a member of the Ellsworth American legion Post #1244 for 64 years. Warren had retired from Bob Dennison Ford in Bloomington, IL where he had worked in the parts service department. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted Warren, especially most recently when it was needed.

