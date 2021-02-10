BLOOMINGTON — Wayne Bradd, 67, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born March 29, 1953 in Gibson City, the son of Glenn C. and Helen Heindselman Bradd. He married Kathryn Schreiber on March 1, 2003 and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are two children: Allen Wayne (Angela) Bradd and Eva Ree Bradd (Michael) Fesi; four grandchildren: Dakota, Logan, Dylan and Jerica; and a sister, Mary Ellen (Verd) Nommensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wayne was a graduate of Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. He was employed for 28 years by Eureka Williams prior to his retirement. Wayne was a dedicated father and family man. He enjoyed gardening and was a successful and enthusiastic beekeeper.

