FLANAGAN — Wayne Carstens, 76, of Flanagan, passed away at 1:45 AM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Services will be private, and burial will be in Long Point Cemetery in Long Point. Memorials may be given to Streator Unlimited INC., 305 N. Sterling Street, Streator, IL 61364. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Wayne was born in Streator on June 23, 1944, a son to Ralph and Florence Jenkins Carstens. He married Marcy Dalton in Flanagan on November 29, 1964. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Julie Carstens, Streator; Janet (Brian) Hall, Monroe Center; four grandchildren: Brayden (Jessica) Carstens, Adrianne, Tyler, and Gwendolyn Hall; great-grandchildren: Liam and Blakely Carstens; siblings: Beverly Carstens; and Kenneth (Phyllis) Carstens, both of Flanagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Rob.

Wayne was a farmer and longed to share his vast knowledge and skills with his friends, kids, and grandkids. He met several friends through farming over the years and enjoyed having coffee with the "crew" at the elevator. Most of all he enjoyed his time spent with his family.

Online condolences and memories of Wayne may be shared at www.calvertmemorial.com.