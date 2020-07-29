Wendell L. Gassler

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church in Cullom. Father Bill Keebler will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral services at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Cullom, where military rites will be accorded. All services will be held in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines. Calvert and Martin, Cullom, is handling the arrangements. Memorials in Wendell's name may be made to American Legion Post 122, St. John's Catholic Church or the donor's choice.