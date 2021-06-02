EUREKA — Wesley C. "Wes" Knapp, 90, of Eureka, passed away on Monday May 31, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born on February 4, 1931, in Woodford County, to Kores and Nettie (Rinkenberger) Knapp. He married Mildred G. Frank in Morton on April 11, 1954. She preceded him in death. Wes is also preceded by a daughter, Cynthia and two brothers.

Surviving are his children: Donna Lou (Stephen) Baner of Gridley, Shari (Douglas) Eastman of Goodfield and Chuck (Jennifer) Knapp of Ashland; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Wes was a U.S. Marine Veteran having served from 1951 to 1953. He spent one year serving in Korea.

Wes worked at Mathis Lumber in Goodfield for 30 years prior to purchasing the business in 1982. He owned the lumber company for 13 years, selling it in 1996. After the sale, he continued to work for the new owner for one year before retiring.

Funeral service for Wes will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, and 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Burial will take place in Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.

Wes' funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via https://www.goodfieldacchurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barnes Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.