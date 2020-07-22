Wesley O. Shepherd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Wesley O. “Wes” Shepherd, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Wes's visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Wes was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Plano, to Owen and Vera Petit Shepherd. He married Iona Stutsman on July 3, 1972, in Bloomington.

Wes is survived by his wife, Iona; his children, Don Shepherd, Bloomington, and Kellie (Denise) Eastman, Lexington, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.

