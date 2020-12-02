STANFORD — Wilda Faith Koester, 65, of Stanford, IL passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. She was born on April 2, 1955 in Peoria, IL to William and Jean (Robinson) Fitschen. In April, 1973 Wilda married Randall Wiemer, and together they had one daughter, Angela. She married Darwin L. Koester on August 6, 1988 in Lincoln, IL, and the couple had one son, Mark.

After working at Eaton Corporation/Cutler-Hammer for 35 years, Wilda took an early retirement due to health reasons. Despite these issues, she enjoyed hobbies such as bird feeding, horses, her cats Mr. Grey and Bruce, reading, and visiting family and friends. Wilda served as an EMT for several years. She also earned an Associate's Degree from Heartland Community College. Her love of puns is well known by her friends.

So very loved by everyone, Wilda was passionate about her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Darwin, daughter Angela (Michael) Roark, son Mark Koester, grandson Zachary Roark, four sisters Franciene Self, Laurel Fitschen, Sylvia Hardin (Bennie), and Dawn Davis, and three brothers Matthew Fitschen, Neil Davis, and Richard Davis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. Wilda wished to have a celebration of her life in the springtime. Family and friends will be notified when this is arranged. Burial of Ashes will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.