TOLEDO, Ohio — Wilda Stauffer Schrag was born March 4, 1922 in Milford, NE, to Henry and Sophie (Zimmerman) Stauffer. She passed into the loving arms of our Lord on August 2, 2021 at Ebied Hospice Residence in Toledo, OH.

Wilda worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 plus years beginning in obstetrics and most of the years in geriatric care in both Illinois and Kansas, including 14 of those years were as Director of Nursing at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community, rural Chenoa, IL.

Wilda married David Schrag at her parent's home in Milford, NE on November 7, 1945. David preceded her in death on April 15, 2005 in Moundridge, KS.

Survivors include three daughters: Anita (George) Lehman, Bluffton, OH, Christine (Dan) Diener, Goshen, IN, Jana (Rusty) Schopp, Bloomington, IL; and two sons: Mark (Nancy) Schrag, Homer, AK and Scott Schrag, Moundridge, KS. Wilda is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; grandson, Eric David Schopp; and eight siblings.

Family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at West Zion Church with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/westzion. Burial will follow at West Zion Cemetery, Moundridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Village, Mennonite Central Committee or West Zion Mennonite Church in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.