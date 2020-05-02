Wilhelmina Quanstrom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINIER — Wilhelmina (Wilhelmine) Quanstrom, 96, was born in Minier, a daughter of Menno and Clara Keim. She married Richard C. Quanstrom in 1944. He preceded her in death in 2009.

At her death on April 25, 2020, she was a resident of Magnolia Trace Retirement Community in Huntsville, Ala.

She is survived by her son, Conrad (Linda) Quanstrom of Palm Coast, Fla.; her daughter, Christine (Jed) Deason of Huntsville, Ala.; two grandsons, Todd (Danna) Quanstrom of Orlando, Fla., and Gavin Deason of Huntsville, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, Jack Quanstrom and Lily Quanstrom; a sister, Marilyn Knuth of Bloomington, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Quanstrom was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Huntsville, Ala.

She was educated in Illinois schools and graduated from the Mennonite School of Nursing in 1944. She and her husband lived in several U.S. states throughout their marriage and have many friends throughout the United States. She was cremated.

A celebration of life service and burial will be held at a later date.(www.laughlinservice.com). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 Longwood Drive SE, Huntsville, Alabama 35801.

