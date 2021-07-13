BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Willard "Bill" M. Lane, 77, of Bentonville, AR (formerly of Stanford) passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Circle of Life Hospice House, Bentonville.

He was born February 18, 1944 in Kennett, MO to Robert "R.F." and Laura (Neldon) Lane. He married Frances L. Burton on July 2, 1966 in Corinth, MS. They were married 37 years. Together they had five children: Loren (Shelly) Lane, Richele (Philip) Freitag of Minier, Christi (Todd) Hensley of Minier, Laura Balch of Russellville, AR, and Kara (Tim) Streenz of Stanford. The family opened their hearts to Tim (Julie) Mawazini of Germantown Hills, to love as a son and brother. Bill is survived by 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and four sisters: Nadine (Charles) Sindle, Bloomfield, MO, Mary (Bill) Brown, Jackson, MO, Judy Burton, Morley, MO, and Phyllis (Robert) Hester, Union City, TN.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother; his wife, Frances; his son, Loren and daughter-in-law, Shelly; and a great grandson, Caliber Laymon.

Bill served in the US Army from 1962-1965 in Germany, earning the rank of Sergeant.

He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in East Peoria retiring after 35 years of service. He later worked for the Springdale Arkansas School District in the Transportation Department.

Bill will be remembered for his love of family; especially the babies; his ethic for working hard; his love for Jesus; and, finally his ability to tell a story so well that it would captivate the listener and make them feel as if they were there.

His children would like to honor their father's final wishes by holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Minier Assembly of God, 604 S. Minier Ave, Minier, IL. The children will greet friends and family from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a service following. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the following charities: HOOAH Deer Hunt for Heroes, Operation Honor Guard or Minier Assembly of God Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade (BGMC).