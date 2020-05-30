× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — William A. “Willy” Harroun, 28, of Lincoln, passed away at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

He was born Dec. 30, 1991 in Peoria to Rick and Darla (Wilson) Harroun.

Surviving are his parents, Rick and Darla Harroun of El Paso; grandfather, Mike Kretzer of El Paso; grandmother, Judy Harroun of Chicago; three sisters, Brandi (Joe) Butler of Chestnut, Jessi (Mike) Sutton of Bloomington, Tiffany Harroun of El Paso and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one grandmother and one grandfather.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

