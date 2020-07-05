William Alan Jones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMER CITY — William Alan ”Bill” Jones, 56, of Farmer City, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at 9:07 p.m. at home.

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. You must wear a mask and social distancing is required. Memorials may be made to Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City, Illinois.

Bill was born June 13, 1964, in Normal, a son of Donald Lee & Evelyn Carol Wray Jones. He married Pamela S. Woolridge on July 20, 1985, in Farmer City.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Jones of Farmer City; mother, Evelyn Jones of Seattle, Wash.; his children, Kristin (Mark) Kassel of Phoenix, Ariz., Brian (Jackie) Jones of Farmer City, Amanda Jones of Columbia, Ga., Katie Jones of Farmer City, Jon Jones of Champaign, Adrian Jones of Farmer City, Thilia Jones of Farmer City; four grandchildren, Wesley Jones, Dayton Woolridge, Darrin Goward, and Bradley Jones; three half-brothers, Roy Hardman of Seattle, Wash., Brian Jones of Danvers, and Michael Jones of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his father and half-brother, David Hardman.

Bill had a scrap processor business. He was an Army Veteran during the Lebanon and Grenada Conflict. He was a member of Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City, Illinois and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 55, Farmer City, Illinois.

To plant a tree in memory of William Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.