BLOOMINGTON — William Andrew Brown, age 77, formerly of Bloomington passed peacefully on May 22,2020 in Weslaco, Texas.

Burial will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, on Saturday October 3,2020, at 1:00PM.

"Bill" was proceeded in death by his parents, William "Bill" E. and Ina Jean Brown.

He is survived by Cricket Brown of Weslaco, Nikki Brown & Mark Brown of Tabernash, Colorado, Scott and Staci Huggins of Keller, Texas, Jodi and Bill Taylor of Azle, Texas. Seven Grandchildren Braxton, Savannah, Sage Huggins, Ryan Murry, Chloe, Grace, Kyle Taylor and one great. Houston Wyatt Huggins. Siblings Robert (Ed)Brown& Paula of Carlock, Rodney O. Brown & Pat of Bloomington and Debba Jean & John Sweeney of Hudson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Bloomington High and joined the United State Marine Corps for which he was Honorably Discharged earning a meritorious to Sergeant E-4. During his six years of service he traveled extensively taking him to Africa and other countries, where his adventuresome spirit began.