William "Bill" D. Dunbar

In retirement, Bill joyfully spent his time as a volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank, Bloomington/Normal. He served in many capacities, but by far, his favorite role was driving the fork lift. Bill truly had a heart for service –leading outreach efforts at Calvary United Methodist Church, building Habitat for Humanity homes, and serving on a variety of committees in support of his neighborhood HOA.

Bill loved being "Dad" to his daughters, and while he was never one to boast, he was damn good at it. He often found himself in the role of the "primary parent" while Julie traveled for her career, thus creating an enviable bond with his daughters and ensuring through his example of steadfast spousal support that they grew into the strong, independent, and outspoken women they are today. He and Julie spent many of their parenting years traveling the country for volleyball matches and seizing every opportunity to root for their girls.