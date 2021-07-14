CLINTON - William "Bill" D. Hopper, 61 of Clinton, IL passed away 12:15 PM July 11, 2021 at his residence, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 11 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Bill D. Hopper Memorial Fund.

Bill was born August 24, 1959 in Clinton, IL the son of Bill and Erma (Followell) Hopper.

Survivors include his son, Ryan (Molly) Hopper, LaHarpe, IL; mother, Erma Hopper, Clinton, IL; sister, Lee Ann Price, Clinton, IL; grandson, Hayden Hopper, LaHarpe, IL; step-grandsons: Peyton (Aubrey) Porter, LaHarpe, IL, and Jackson Porter, LaHarpe, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Chad Hopper; brother, Doug Hopper; sisters, Tina Hopper and Tonya Hopper.

Bill worked for the City of Clinton for 31 years, and was a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed working in his yard.