MOUNTAIN HOME, Arkansas - William (Bill) Darrel Chamberlain, 80, of Mountain Home, AR has gone to be with our Lord and Savior on March 11, 2021. Bill was born and raised in Clinton, IL. He married his high school sweetheart and raised a family there. Bill owned and operated Chamberlain Radio and TV for over 20 years. He loved playing fast pitch softball and basketball. Bill retired to Mountain Home in 1980. He is preceded in death by his parents, Darrel and Naomi Chamberlain and daughter, Lisa (Chamberlain) Gill.