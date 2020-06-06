× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWANDA — William “Bill” Donald Hargis, 85, of Towanda, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Normal.

He was born in Normal on Dec. 14, 1934 to William Presley and Hattie Mae Hargis.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Robert (Jen) Hargis of Towanda and Theodore (Kimberly) Hargis of Lexington; and granddaughter, Bethany (Andrew) Donovan of Silverdale, Wash.

Bill loved his family very much and enjoyed listening to Blues music. He enjoyed conversing with everyone he met and had a special love for his dog Sonny-Boy.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; sister, Betty Bowers; and daughter, Sheryl Jacobs.

Services will be held at a later date.

