GALESBURG — William "Bill" Edward O'Daniel, 77, of Galesburg, died at 1:08 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Bill was born June 7, 1943 in Bloomington, IL, the son of John Henry and Helen Marie (Lewis) O'Daniel. Bill married Rosemary Stotler on July 3, 1970 in Monmouth. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary O'Daniel; three children: Tracy (Donny) Crawley of Maquon, John (Elizabeth) O'Daniel of Galesburg, and Teresa Lynn Davis of Burlington, IA; one brother, Myron (Susan) O'Daniel of Heyworth; two sisters: Verna Francis "Chris" Brown of Normal and Nancy (Chuck) Watkins of Shobonier, IL; and one granddaughter, Kaitlyn O'Daniel. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved granddaughter, Kory O'Daniel; and his grandson, Zachary Dee.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Bill went on to work in manufacturing, retiring from Butler mfg after 30 years. Bill enjoyed bicycling, metal detecting, and watching his grandchildren grow.

Cremation has been accorded. A visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting all those attending please wear face masks. Military rites will be conducted to honor Bill's service to our country. Memorials may be made to the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.