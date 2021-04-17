HAUGEN - William "Bill" Lawrence Kemerling, 87, of Haugen, died on April 15, 2021, at his home. He was born April 11, 1934, in Moline, IL to Lawrence and Elnora (Lamb) Kemerling. He married Marvella DeFoer on April 17, 1955, and was together for 26 years. Together they had a daughter, Laurie, and a son, Kevin. He was later married to Mildred Tucker in 1981, and together they had a daughter, Michelle.

Bill enjoyed spending his free time fishing, golfing, hunting, and riding his side by side. If you listened to what Bill told you, he always had the biggest fish and always got the best score in the game of golf.

The pride of his life was his family and he would do everything in his power to bring a smile to their faces. He always had a kind ear to listen, and a heart and arms ready to hug. His grandchildren were the twinkle of his eye. Bill had the talent of never leaving a conversation without having a new friend.