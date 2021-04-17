HAUGEN - William "Bill" Lawrence Kemerling, 87, of Haugen, died on April 15, 2021, at his home. He was born April 11, 1934, in Moline, IL to Lawrence and Elnora (Lamb) Kemerling. He married Marvella DeFoer on April 17, 1955, and was together for 26 years. Together they had a daughter, Laurie, and a son, Kevin. He was later married to Mildred Tucker in 1981, and together they had a daughter, Michelle.
Bill enjoyed spending his free time fishing, golfing, hunting, and riding his side by side. If you listened to what Bill told you, he always had the biggest fish and always got the best score in the game of golf.
The pride of his life was his family and he would do everything in his power to bring a smile to their faces. He always had a kind ear to listen, and a heart and arms ready to hug. His grandchildren were the twinkle of his eye. Bill had the talent of never leaving a conversation without having a new friend.
He is survived by his three children: Laurie (Greg) Peterson of Heyworth, IL, Kevin (Kim Poppe) Kemerling of Haugen, and Michelle Kemerling of Milan, IL; grandchildren: Josh (Jessica) Kemerling, Brian (Brynn) Girdler, Kristi (Don) Selucky, Aden Delacruzham, Ian (Jessica) Peterson, and Terri Kopp; great-grandchildren: Carsen, Kaelyn, Kerrigan, Caydence Kemerling, Jacob, and Madelyn Girdler, Kylie, Emma, and Mya Selucky, Sophie and Amelia Peterson, and Natalie and Alyssa Kopp; brother-in-law, Ray Brunswig; and many other dear family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Kemerling and Elnora Appleby; and sisters, Phyllis Brunswig and Beverly Patton.
Bill's family would like to deeply thank the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice team for their care and kindness.
Memorials can be sent either to the Barron County Humane Society or the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
