GRINNELL, Iowa — William "Bill" Louis Wissmiller, age 89, of Grinnell, IA, died on January 19, 2021 at the Mayflower Health Center. William was born in Paxton, Illinois, on December 11, 1931, to Gertrude and Louis Wissmiller of Gibson City, IL. He graduated from Drummer Township High School in Gibson City, IL, and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War from February, 1952, to February, 1954. In June of 1957 he married Theresa Jean Stine of Paxton, IL. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a BS degree in agronomy and continued in graduate school until he was recruited by Cargill. Bill was employed by Cargill, Inc., as a research scientist from 1960 until 1997. His employment was in Rochelle, Illinois, and Grinnell, Iowa, ending in a three-year period in Harare, Zimbabwe.