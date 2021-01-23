GRINNELL, Iowa — William "Bill" Louis Wissmiller, age 89, of Grinnell, IA, died on January 19, 2021 at the Mayflower Health Center. William was born in Paxton, Illinois, on December 11, 1931, to Gertrude and Louis Wissmiller of Gibson City, IL. He graduated from Drummer Township High School in Gibson City, IL, and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War from February, 1952, to February, 1954. In June of 1957 he married Theresa Jean Stine of Paxton, IL. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a BS degree in agronomy and continued in graduate school until he was recruited by Cargill. Bill was employed by Cargill, Inc., as a research scientist from 1960 until 1997. His employment was in Rochelle, Illinois, and Grinnell, Iowa, ending in a three-year period in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jean; and two children: Ann Cortelyou and Paul Wissmiller; two grandchildren: Kira and Kendall Cortelyou; two sisters and one brother in Illinois. He was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Cremation has occurred and no visitation is planned. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later time. Donations in Bill's name may be made to the Drake Library or to the Grinnell Regional Medical Center.