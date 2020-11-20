SAUNEMIN — William "Bill" M. Rich 88 of Saunemin, IL died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

His private family graveside service will be held at Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin, IL with Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church, Saunemin Fire Department or American Cancer Society. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Bill was born on October 19, 1932 in Pontiac, IL, a son of Merrill J. and Ruth (Huffman) Rich. He married Patricia Ramsey on September 7, 1957 in Pontiac, IL. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2008.

Survivors include: one son, Bill (Sherri) Rich of Saunemin, IL; and daughter, LeAnn (Greg) Dixon of Pontiac, IL; four grandchildren: Jason (Amanda) Dixon, Amanda (Mike) Gatrell, Lindsay Taylor and Wesley (Ashley) Rich; great-grandchildren: Staci, Christian, Tessa, Bria, McKinley, Keagan, Brandon, Brylee, Aubree and Brice; one sister, Ann (Bob) Gaston. Bill was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert Rich, John C. Rich and Arnold Rich.