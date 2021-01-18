William "Bill" McConnell

BLOOMINGTON — Bill McConnell, 70, was born in Bellingham, Washington, the third child of Robert and Margaret McConnell. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen; his sister, MaryAnn Rupert; living in New Hampshire, and his sister-in-law, Sandy McConnell, in Naperville, Illinois.

Bill was born on the west coast and then moved with his family to the east coast of the US. He graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, IL where he met his wife. Bill was a music major at Knox and played the trombone. After moving to Bloomington, Bill taught at Illinois Wesleyan in the Music department for a number of years.

One of Bill's other interests and talents was woodworking which led him to become involved with the McLean County Habitat for Humanity organization. Bill started as a construction volunteer and later was employed by Habitat. He served as the Executive Director of the McLean County Habitat affiliate from 2007 to 2010. Bill was also instrumental in establishing Habitat's ReStore.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church at 502 E. Front St, Bloomington, or to McLean County Habitat for Humanity at 103 W. Jefferson St. in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois assisted the family with arrangements.

