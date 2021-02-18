BLOOMINGTON — William (Bill) Ronald Nichelson, 77, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 8:04 am Wednesday February 17, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer.

Bill was born August 10, 1943 in Denison, Iowa, the son of William Walter and Genevieve (Schrader) Nichelson. He married Linda Seitz on August 9, 1969. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Andrew Nichelson and Alexis (Brian) Plath; two grandchildren: Sullivan Plath and Skylar Plath; three sisters: Judy (Don) Seitz, Jane (David) Lithgow, Carol McKinney and one brother: Steve (Paul Turchetto) Nichelson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother: Larry.

Bill graduated from University of Northern Iowa. He served in the Army from 1964-1968 in Taiwan and Ethiopia. Bill worked for State Farm Insurance for 32 years (1971-2003).

In retirement, Bill accelerated his volunteer time building homes with Habitat for Humanity as part of the Retired Crew. In this service to others he built lasting friendships with his Habitat brothers which brought him great joy.