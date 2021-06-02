IRVINE, California - William "Bill" W. Haddad, died in Irvine, CA on May 27, 2021. He was 82.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Japan before he graduated with a PhD in History from the Ohio State University.

He taught Middle Eastern History in the Department of History at Illinois State University starting in 1971. He served as Chair of the Department in in the late 1980s. He later was Vice-President for International Studies at California State University-Fullerton.

Nearing retirement, he taught history of the Middle East and Japanese History and served as Chair of the History Department until he retired in 2011.

A scholar of some renown, he was author of the much-acclaimed book The Arab-Israeli War in the Arab Press. He was the Editor of the prestigious scholarly journal Arab Studies Quarterly for several years.

He is survived by his widow Barbara; son Wade; his daughter-in-law Katie; and granddaughter, Quinn. No funeral is planned at this time. A memorial in Normal is being planned for Autumn.