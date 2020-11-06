William "Bill" Whitehouse

Bill was a man of service who served his country, family, friends and community. He never missed an opportunity to stop and talk to people. He was always for the underdog.

Bill's hobbies were woodworking, mowing with grandson Hunter, sports, handyman, hunting, 4-H pig fairs, FFA or anything involving his wife, children and grandchildren. Bill and Michelle loved holiday get togethers, family vacations, traveling to Branson with friends during Veterans week and coming home to decorate their yard for Christmas for everyone to enjoy.

He supported and loved all activities S-A and Ridgeview school districts. He could always be seen in the stands watching games at Ridgeview, no matter who was playing. Fan of Eureka College basketball, U of I, ISU, Bears and Cardinals.

The family would like to thank the paramedics, St. Joseph surgery dept, ICU and Kindred Hospital. A special thank you to Dr. Jessie Van Le for his compassion, talent and giving our father a fighting chance. Words cannot express how grateful we are for their expertise and loving care provided to our loved one.

Those attending are asked to dress in your favorite sports attire. Memorials can be made to the Ridgeview Girls' and Boys' Basketball program in Colfax.