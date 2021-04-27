CHICAGO — William "Billy" George Stevenson, 34, of Chicago, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontiac Bible Church with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Loretto, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pontiac Bible Church and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy was born January 3, 1987, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Julie Ann (Wells) Yeager of Pontiac and William Raymond (Liliana) Stevenson of Saunemin.

He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Kathryn Wells; siblings: Nathan Stevenson, Gideon Yeager, Rachael (Nathan) Buchanan, Anna Stevenson, and Michelle Stevenson; and loving girlfriend, Paula Kim. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Steve and Emma Stevenson; maternal grandfather, Robert Wells; and stepfather, Richard Yeager.