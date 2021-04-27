CHICAGO — William "Billy" George Stevenson, 34, of Chicago, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontiac Bible Church with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Loretto, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pontiac Bible Church and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of the arrangements.
Billy was born January 3, 1987, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Julie Ann (Wells) Yeager of Pontiac and William Raymond (Liliana) Stevenson of Saunemin.
He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Kathryn Wells; siblings: Nathan Stevenson, Gideon Yeager, Rachael (Nathan) Buchanan, Anna Stevenson, and Michelle Stevenson; and loving girlfriend, Paula Kim. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Steve and Emma Stevenson; maternal grandfather, Robert Wells; and stepfather, Richard Yeager.
Billy graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 2005. Billy took college courses throughout his life beginning at age 14. He had a gift of storytelling and connecting with people. Billy valued others and could make a friend with anyone. He was ambitious and put his heart into everything that he did. Billy loved adventure and hiking. He spent time living in Chicago, Colorado, and recently visited London. Billy will be most remembered for his love for others, his musical gift, his wit, and his brilliant mind. He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Billy's name to Facethemusic.org or the Livingston County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.