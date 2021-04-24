PARK RAPIDS, Minnesota - William "Bubba" Gene Wessels was born to Frieda Mae (Onken) Wessels and John Frederick Wessels on March 14, 1944, and left this world on April 17, 2021. Bill was the youngest of three Wessels boys. He is preceded in death by both parents and his older brother, Richard Henry. He is survived by his oldest brother, Gerald John; his beautiful and devoted wife, Kaye Suzanne (White); his son, Travis Duke; his daughter, Shanon Dee; and two treasured granddaughters: McKaye Frieda and Danielle Florence, as well as his beloved son-in-law, Christopher Scott Whiteside.

Bill attended Columbia Grade School and Peoria Central High School. His passion for football, inspired by Bear Bryant and the University of Alabama football program, eventually led to a football scholarship extended by Bradley University. Bill cultivated and maintained lifelong friendships with his Braves teammates. He graduated with a degree in education and went on to teach and coach at Pleasant Valley Middle School and Bellevue Middle School in Peoria, IL, Eureka High School in Eureka, IL, and eventually at Circle of Life on White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota. Known as "Big Guy"' to his athletes, he was a gentle giant, a strong leader, and a compassionate man whose sense of humor put you at ease. He embraced his students and athletes with a father-like love and attention that made them feel appreciated and valued.