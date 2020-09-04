BLOOMINGTON — William D. Pence, 84, of Bloomington, went home to be with the Lord at 2:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Michael Schaab, Monsignor Douglas Hennessy and Pastor Bob Smart officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Church Elevator Protection Fund.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Sandage, Ellsworth; sons Mike (Julie) Pence and Bill (Tammy) Pence, both of Normal; grandchildren, Jenna (Niles) Sager, Brooke Bailey and Jorri Sandage; great-grandchildren, Darla and Conrad Sager; sisters, Linda (Brian) Carrara and Cynthia (late Brian) McGurk; Pat's children, Vince, Steve (Virginia) and David Moore, Julia (Marcos) Mendez and grandchildren, Sam, Ryan, Emily, Adrian, Zeke and Ezra; a sister-in-law, Nancy Brady; and extended family in the Chicago area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents; and sisters, Dorothy (Don) Janousek, Beverly (Leroy “Bud”) Sturtevant; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kelly.
Bill was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Chicago, the son of William and Hattie Tomschin Pence. He moved to Normal in 1961 with Growmark and and graduated from Illinois State University in 1969. He was voted “best listener” in high school, enjoyed collecting Canada geese memorabilia and doing daily crossword puzzles.
Bill was a “Chicago sports fan,” loved to play golf, his golf buddies, reading, politics and his church. He enjoyed traveling, including a special trip to Rome and multiple trips to Hawaii and gathering his photos into photo albums. He also loved checking things off his to-do lists. Most of all, he loved his family and friends.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
