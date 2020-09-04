× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — William D. Pence, 84, of Bloomington, went home to be with the Lord at 2:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Michael Schaab, Monsignor Douglas Hennessy and Pastor Bob Smart officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Church Elevator Protection Fund.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Sandage, Ellsworth; sons Mike (Julie) Pence and Bill (Tammy) Pence, both of Normal; grandchildren, Jenna (Niles) Sager, Brooke Bailey and Jorri Sandage; great-grandchildren, Darla and Conrad Sager; sisters, Linda (Brian) Carrara and Cynthia (late Brian) McGurk; Pat's children, Vince, Steve (Virginia) and David Moore, Julia (Marcos) Mendez and grandchildren, Sam, Ryan, Emily, Adrian, Zeke and Ezra; a sister-in-law, Nancy Brady; and extended family in the Chicago area.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents; and sisters, Dorothy (Don) Janousek, Beverly (Leroy “Bud”) Sturtevant; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kelly.