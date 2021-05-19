BLOOMINGTON — William D. Sampson, 87, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Monday, May 17, 2021.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Calvary United Methodist Church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

He was born November 1, 1933 in Evanston, a son of Claire and Lou Esther (Ellison) Sampson. He married Kittye Ash on May 8, 1953 in Waynesville and she preceded him in death on December 27, 1998. He later married Julie Moss on April 29, 2000 in Bloomington and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Brenda (Richard) Eames, Beth Donovan, Bart Sampson and Bobbi (Bill) Mulcahey; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Carol) Sampson; a sister, Martha Lou (Dan) Rich; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Sampson, and his mother-in-law, Audrey Moss.