CLINTON — William E. “Bill” High, 90, of Clinton, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Sunday (June 28, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to DeWitt County Friendship Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Bill was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Pleasant Hills, the son of Zina Carl and Goldie Adams High. He married Helen M. Wheat Aug. 28, 1948, in Piggott, Ark. Helen passed away March 11, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Kathy (Ben) McNees, Clinton; Melissa (Steven) Crang, St. Louis, Mo.; four grandchildren, Meghan (Troy) Meyer, Isabella Crang, Julianna Crang and Luca Crang; along with two great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bliss.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Bill was in the roofing profession all of his life and enjoyed masonry and steeple work on churches. Most of all Bill loved spending time with his family.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
