William E. Eckel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — William Eugene Eckel, 84, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at Tjardes Healthcare Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. The Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh will officiate. The family has requested that all in attendance, wear masks and adhere to social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

William was born May 26, 1936, in Streator, the son of Andrew and Gladys Shinkey Eckel Sr. His mother, Gladys, passed away at a young age, on Jan. 3, 1942. His father, Andrew, later married Hestel “Irene” Scurlock, who raised William as her son. William married Frances Graves on March 26, 1955, in Pontiac. He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Cheryl (Donald) Starker, Wilmington, Delaware; Trish (Gary) Alcorn, Normal; Suzann (Dennis) Locke, Bloomington; and Lisa (Greg Colanto) Cardona, Berwyn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy (Jerry) Jones, Pontiac. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Andrew Eckel Jr., Clyde Eckel and Robert Eckel; and two grandchildren, Heather White and Jason Foley.