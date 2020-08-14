William E. Eckel

PONTIAC — William Eugene Eckel, 84, of Pontiac, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at Tjardes Healthcare Center, Pontiac.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. The Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh will officiate. The family has requested that all in attendance, wear masks and adhere to social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
William was born May 26, 1936, in Streator, the son of Andrew and Gladys Shinkey Eckel Sr. His mother, Gladys, passed away at a young age, on Jan. 3, 1942. His father, Andrew, later married Hestel “Irene” Scurlock, who raised William as her son. William married Frances Graves on March 26, 1955, in Pontiac. He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Cheryl (Donald) Starker, Wilmington, Delaware; Trish (Gary) Alcorn, Normal; Suzann (Dennis) Locke, Bloomington; and Lisa (Greg Colanto) Cardona, Berwyn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy (Jerry) Jones, Pontiac. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Andrew Eckel Jr., Clyde Eckel and Robert Eckel; and two grandchildren, Heather White and Jason Foley.
William graduated from Pontiac High School. He was in the Army National Guard from 1954 to 1961. He was a past vice president of the Livingston County War Museum. William worked at Kroger's as a produce manager for 20 years. He then worked for the Pontiac Street Department for 25 years, until he retired in 2002. He was a member of the Central Christian Church. He also had a membership to the Moose Lodge.
Memorials can be made in William's name to the Livingston County War Museum Estes/Murphy Education Center or to the family, so they can donate it to a charity of their choosing.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
