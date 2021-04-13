William Edward 'Bill' Kennedy

Bill started pitching in 1952 with the Silver Leaf 4-H softball league and continued throughout the years with Laesch Dairy, GMC Truck, Ebach Realty and Bloomington Hearts, until 1982. During his career, his pitching took the Hearts to their first Midwest Regional Title, their first ASA National Tournament and in 1982 to ASA Nationals and ISC World. He was proud to be one of four teams to finish in the top 15 in each. "Crafty" was often used to describe his pitching style. He was known as Wilbur to the fast-pitch softball community.

In 1986, he became manager of the Bloomington Hearts until 1989, where they held a record of 277 wins/99 losses. He was inducted into the IASA Hall of Fame in 2002.

Bill began his second career in 1986 as the ISU Women's Softball pitching coach when he was recruited by head softball coach Melinda Fisher, retiring in 2009 after 24 years. During his time with ISU, he was also a member of the Illinois State's 2006 coaching staff, which was named the Valley Coaching Staff of the Year, as well as the NFCA/Speedline Coaching Staff of the Year. Bill was proud to have mentored four All-American pitchers during his ISU coaching career.