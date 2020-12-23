SAYBROOK — William Franklin (Frank) Gibbens, age 83, of Saybrook IL, passed away on December 19, 2020 at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg, FL. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Saybrook, IL with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating.

He was born July 12, 1937 in Foosland, IL to Clinton and Ethel Clifton Gibbens. He married Joyce Ann McClure on June 15, 1958 in Saybrook, IL. She survives. He is survived by two brothers: Clifton (Loretta) Gibbens, Arrowsmith and Clement (Judy) Gibbens, Spring Hill, FL; three children: Deana (Dennis) Doughman, Sebring, FL, Bill Gibbens, Saybrook, IL, and Stephen (Lisa) Gibbens, Saybrook, IL; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Donald Gibbens and Milford Gibbens.

Mr. Gibbens graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School in 1955. He worked in the agricultural chemical business during most of his career. He formed Heartland Chemical (now Heartland Ag) in Farmer City in 1975. He worked there until his retirement in 2005.

He enjoyed woodworking, collecting antique cars, traveling by motorhome, and fishing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gibson City Bible Church, Gibson City, IL.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, IL and Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL are in charge of arrangements.