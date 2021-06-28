NORMAL — William Franklin "Frank" Newberry, 89, of Normal, Illinois, formerly of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 7:37 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Le Roy, Illinois. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Frank was born on February 11, 1932, in Farmer City, Illinois, a son of Richard Fredrick and Laura Whitehouse Newberry. He married Carol J. Raber on November 24, 1957, in Le Roy, Illinois. She survives in Normal, Illinois.

He is also survived by his son, Dr. Mark (Lorraine) Newberry of Saugatuck, Michigan; daughter, Lori (Keo Thompson) Newberry of Normal, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Alex and Ariana Newberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-brothers; and six half-sisters.

Frank retired from Caterpillar Inc. in Decatur, Illinois. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City, and a member of the Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710.

Frank and his wife, Carol, wintered in Tucson, Arizona for twenty-two years.

A special Thank You to Jan at OSF Hospice for her loving care of Frank.