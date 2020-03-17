William Henderson III

PONTIAC — William D. “Wil” Henderson III of Pontiac died March 6, 2020, in St. Louis.

A valiant battle given since the day he was born, so many surgeries, so many pacemakers, so many illnesses, he spent 2019 Christmas in the hospital and demanded out for his younger sister's wedding on Jan. 4. His last wishes and thoughts entrusted to his oldest sister; his last words of love to his life partner of 20 years on the eve of his surgery.

He leaves partner, Gary Lee Miller; his parents, Bill and Judy Henderson; and special friend, Tyler Blair, all of Pontiac; his sisters, Melanie (Shannan) Seelig, and niece and nephew, Katelyn and Carson Seelig, Sammamish, Wash.; and Lindsay (Michael) Knerr, Normal; his brother, Maj. John (Emily) Henderson, USMC, and nephew, Jack Henderson, Oceanside, Calif.; grandmother, Frances Henderson, Bloomington.

He has been cremated. At a much later date he will be buried in Minier. Complete with costumes, his celebration of life will be honoring him with his favorite holiday, Halloween, at a date and time when safe and practical to do.

