BLOOMINGTON — William J. Wherry Jr., 91 of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 p.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family graveside service will be Friday at Park Hill Mausoleum Chapel, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling the arrangements.
William was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Bloomington, the son of William and Myrtle Van Horn Wherry. He married Doris Waller; she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Catherine (Dean) Cole and Connie (Wesley) Anderson; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and one granddaughter.
William was the owner of Wherry Machine & Welding for 40 years. Bill served in the Marines during the Korean War. He was a member of the West Twin Grove Bible Church and a member of the Bloomington Elks Lodge 281.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
