William L. Braksick

William graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, and entered the United States Army. He served two years during the Korean War. He graduated from Illinois State Normal University, and began a long career in education. In his professional career, he influenced generations of children who found in “Mr. B” what they needed most, be it a guiding hand, a cheerful greeting, or a loving heart. He was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. He enjoyed woodworking, Cardinals baseball, and above all, his family, to whom he was devoted.

Special thanks to the staff at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center & Health Care Center, where he had visited Donna daily until her death. When William went to live there four years later, the staff afforded him the kind of love and compassion he had shown his wife.

Memorials in William's name may be mailed directly to Flanagan Rehabilitation Center, 201 E. Falcon Highway, Flanagan, IL 61740. Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is in charge of arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Center Cemetery, Flanagan.

