FLANAGAN — William L. Braksick, 87, of Flanagan, passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
William was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Heyworth, to Esther (Emde) Diedrich. She died soon after, and he was adopted by his paternal grandmother and her husband, Fred and Martha (Geske) Braksick. He married Donna (DeVore) Braksick on Feb. 19, 1954, in Bloomington. She died Dec. 26, 2015.
William is survived by his children, Sue (Mark) Wiechmann, Pontiac; Jim (Nancy) Braksick, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Diana (Glen) Folkerts, Flanagan; Janet Braksick, Bloomington; and Bill (Patricia) Braksick, Genoa; 12 grandchildren, Ben (Amanda) Wiechmann; Martin (Katy) Wiechmann; Ben (Cameron) Braksick; James (Jessica) Braksick; Alison (Kevin) Mullikin; Amanda (Terry) Hansen; Logan (Ashley) Folkerts; Jessica (Angie) Tucker; Emily (fiancé Jorge) Braksick; Ryan (Lauren) Craig; Caitlin (fiancé Jeffery) Pappas; and Meagann (Davey) Lancaste; and 23 great-grandchildren, William, Haley, Faith, Tyler, Dakota, Nathan and Keegan Wiechmann; Matthew, and Megan Wiechmann; Jocelyn, Madison, Jett and Skylar Hansen; Eli Moore; Kayden Braksick and Kynlee Elmore; Lena and Nikolas Pappas; Olivia and Avery Craig; Ellianna Lancaste; Camden Braksick; and Shepherd Mullikin. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Donald DeVore, Odenton, Md.
He was preceded in death by Donna, his beloved wife of 66 years; and also his parents; a grandson, Andrew Zehr; and a daughter-in-law, Gillian Braksick.
William graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, and entered the United States Army. He served two years during the Korean War. He graduated from Illinois State Normal University, and began a long career in education. In his professional career, he influenced generations of children who found in “Mr. B” what they needed most, be it a guiding hand, a cheerful greeting, or a loving heart. He was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. He enjoyed woodworking, Cardinals baseball, and above all, his family, to whom he was devoted.
Special thanks to the staff at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center & Health Care Center, where he had visited Donna daily until her death. When William went to live there four years later, the staff afforded him the kind of love and compassion he had shown his wife.
Memorials in William's name may be mailed directly to Flanagan Rehabilitation Center, 201 E. Falcon Highway, Flanagan, IL 61740. Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is in charge of arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Center Cemetery, Flanagan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.