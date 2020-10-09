William L. Warsaw

NORMAL — William Lee Warsaw, 74, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Heritage Health in Normal after an 8 year journey through the stages of dementia.

William was born December 17, 1945, the son of George W. and Verna M. Warsaw of Saybrook, Illinois. They preceded him in death as did his younger brother Edward Warsaw and 3 infant sons.

He is survived by his sister Joann Warsaw Ridgeway of Saybrook, her children Edward Ridgeway and Elizabeth Ridgeway, his daughter Tammie Johnson Kennedy of Omaha, Nebraska and his niece Shannon Warsaw Kelley of Arlington, Tennessee.

William was a well-known barber in the Bloomington-Normal area, owning his own barber shops and retiring after many years of seeing clients at O'Dear's Hair Salon in Bloomington.

William graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School in 1964 where he was a star football player. He attended Illinois State University before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He served our country while stationed in Vietnam and stateside during the Vietnam war. After leaving the military he attended barber college in Peoria before starting his career.