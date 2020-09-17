William Leake

Due to Covid-19 his memorial mass will be for family only, as we are limited to 50 persons inside of the building. His memorial mass will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Carl LoPresti officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow the mass at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the Lexington Ambulance Service. Calvert Johnson and Musselman in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.