BLOOMINGTON — William M. Dehority, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was born October 28, 1931 in Decatur, a son of James and Martha Reich Dehority. He married Barbara Jean Allen in Decatur on December 16, 1952 and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2020.

Surviving are his children: William "Bill" (Susan) Dehority, Oneida, Nancy (Todd) Solberg, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Michael (Sonya) Dehority, Arcata, CA, Linda (Steve) Wylie, Bloomington, Diane (Brad) Loscher, Springfield and David (Sally) Dehority, Queen Creek, AZ; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother Jim Dehority and two sisters, Mary Pavlick and Betty Lichtenberger.

Bill served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and was a member of American Legion Post #635, Normal.