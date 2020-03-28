William Moore

NORMAL — William S. “Bill” Moore, 73, of Normal, passed away at 6:09 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at his residence.

His family graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Father Jeffrey Stirniman will officiate. Family visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.