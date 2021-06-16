BLOOMINGTON — William P. Miller, Jr., 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

William was born January 8, 1957 in Bloomington, IL. The son of the late William P. Miller, Sr. and Nancy (Blair) Miller.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Bill, also known as Uncle Boo is survived by his brother Robert (Christina) Miller; two sisters: Denise (Benny) Chandler and Lisa Dennis. Bill was a beloved Uncle to one niece; four great nieces; six nephews; and five great nephews.

Bill was a big Chicago Bears fan who loved his family dearly and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. A gentle soul with a huge heart who will be missed by all he touched.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.