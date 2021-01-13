BLOOMINGTON — William R. Miller, 95, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born in Normal, IL on August 6, 1925 to Russell B. Miller and Irma Graff Miller. He graduated from University High in 1943, enlisting in the Navy prior to graduation and went on active duty July 1, 1943 in the Navy V-12 program. In 1944 he was transferred to Rice Institute NROTC in Houston, where he was commissioned in 1945. He served briefly aboard a Seaplane Tender, AV-14 and was released to inactive duty in May 1946. He remained active in the Naval Reserve. Following his release from active duty he returned to U of Illinois and received a BSCE in 1948.

On February 22, 1948 he married Martha Behr at the Unitarian Church. He is survived by his wife Martha and two daughters, Linda (Jared) Lacy and Hilda (Jeffery) Radcliffe. They have five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.