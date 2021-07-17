LACEY, Washington — William Rodney Bonser (Rod) a current resident of Lacey, Washington passed away on July 11, 2021 at the age of 85. Rod died peacefully with his beloved wife Patricia and loving family by his side. Rod was born in Shelbyville Illinois on January 20th 1936 to William "Bill" Bonser and Roberta Bonser (Young). He was the youngest of three children. Rod's family moved to Heyworth IL when he was in grammar school. He graduated in 1954 from Heyworth high school where he was an exceptional athlete in Track and Field. His athleticism continued as he went on to college at ISNU (Illinois State Normal University) now ISU, where he was both a Track and Football lettermen all four years. In 1957, while still in college, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Ann Young, also from Heyworth.

After graduation in 1959, he enlisted in the US Air Force. While stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio Texas, Rod was involved in athletics where he was a player coach for the Lackland base football team and also competed in the US Air Force Track and Field Championships in Discus and in 1962 finished in 2nd place. After his military service Rod went on to work for State Farm Insurance Companies in 1963. Rod was based in Bloomington, Illinois as Administrative Services Manager.

After retirement in 1991, he and Patricia sold their home and bought a 5th wheel trailer and traveled all over the country looking for the ideal spot to spend their retirement. They chose Sun City West Arizona, where they resided for 27 years. They were active members of Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church. In 2019 they relocated to Lacey, Washington closer to their son, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rod was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; sisters: Beverly Anderson and Nancy Popejoy; children: Bradley Bonser (Lauri) and Brenda Bonser; grandchildren: Nichole Aleshire (Aaron), Andrew Bonser (Nicole) and Kristin Bonser (CJ McGreevy); great-grandchildren: Waylon Bonser, Ollie Bonser, Olivia Aleshire and Kinley McGreevy and 10 loving nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been be accorded. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Notes of condolence may be sent to Brad, Brenda and Patricia c/o Brad Bonser, 5500 44th CT SE, Lacey, WA 98503.