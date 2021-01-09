William Ross Cherry

BLOOMINGTON — William R. Cherry, 75, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safer to gather.
He was born October 27, 1945 in Celina, Tennessee, a son of Ray Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Kyle Cherry. He married Rebecca Bradford on March 17, 1971 in Columbia, TN.
He is survived by his loving and patient wife of forty-nine years, Becky Cherry of Bloomington; one son, Kyle Bradford (Dena) Cherry of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Jordan Dean Cherry and Lauren Elizabeth Cherry; one beloved grand dog, Rooney; and a brother, Dr. Kenneth Jefferson (Linda) Cherry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kyle Jackson Cherry.
Bill was a proud Tennessean and a fierce Vanderbilt University fan. The days of his youth were spent playing basketball, football and baseball and pretty much anything else that allowed him to be outdoors.
While it is true that his career brought Bill to Illinois, a slight southern accent and proper southern manners always reminded you that you could never fully take Tennessee out of the man. And although watching Vanderbilt University break through and win the 2014 College World Series was likely the athletic highlight of his life, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. On Sundays during the NFL season, you could find him waving a Terrible Towel, watching Steeler games with his son and family.
Bill graduated from Austin Peay State College in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1967. After a short stint working for the Boy Scouts of America, he began a long and fulfilling career working for State Farm Insurance. Bill spent time working in Claims, Health Insurance and the majority of his career in the Agency Department. He was an avid golfer for many years until trouble with his knees and back limited his ability to play. He spent most weekend mornings with Kyle at Highland Park Golf Course where he developed many lifelong friendships. After working for State Farm for 36 years, Bill retired in 2008. Until recently, most mornings Bill could be found at the local Panera having coffee with a small trusted group of friends solving all of the world's problems.
It was after retirement that Bill turned his attention to his life's true calling, being a grandfather. No ask was too big or small. From dropping off a forgotten lunch, working ticket sales at the carnivals or volunteering in their classrooms, he was happy to oblige. He was front and center at every concert, awards banquet and sporting event, often being the first one there. He traveled far and wide to watch Jordan play football, baseball and basketball and to watch Lauren cheer, dance and play volleyball. He was an avid volunteer, Parkside Python fan and as time progressed, became a proud supporter of the Normal West Wildcats. The pride he felt for his grandchildren was unmatched.
The family would like to say a special note of thanks to all of the friends and family that have enriched Bill's life over the years. He will be deeply missed by all that loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Normal West High School Athletics, C/O William Cherry Memorial, 501 N Parkside Road, Normal, IL 61761, in honor of his lifelong love and support of athletics.