William Ross Cherry

Bill graduated from Austin Peay State College in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1967. After a short stint working for the Boy Scouts of America, he began a long and fulfilling career working for State Farm Insurance. Bill spent time working in Claims, Health Insurance and the majority of his career in the Agency Department. He was an avid golfer for many years until trouble with his knees and back limited his ability to play. He spent most weekend mornings with Kyle at Highland Park Golf Course where he developed many lifelong friendships. After working for State Farm for 36 years, Bill retired in 2008. Until recently, most mornings Bill could be found at the local Panera having coffee with a small trusted group of friends solving all of the world's problems.

It was after retirement that Bill turned his attention to his life's true calling, being a grandfather. No ask was too big or small. From dropping off a forgotten lunch, working ticket sales at the carnivals or volunteering in their classrooms, he was happy to oblige. He was front and center at every concert, awards banquet and sporting event, often being the first one there. He traveled far and wide to watch Jordan play football, baseball and basketball and to watch Lauren cheer, dance and play volleyball. He was an avid volunteer, Parkside Python fan and as time progressed, became a proud supporter of the Normal West Wildcats. The pride he felt for his grandchildren was unmatched.