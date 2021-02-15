William S. Kinzie

BLOOMINGTON — Bill Kinzie, 44, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:54 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Bill was born on April 14, 1976, in Phoenixville, PA. He is the son of the late Edward and Evanna Stoves of King of Prussia, PA.

Surviving are his sons: Elisha, Isaac, and Joshua Kinzie and daughters: Melody, and Evanna "Riley" Kinzie, all of Bloomington. Also surviving is his sister, Carolyn (Bob) Zimmerman of Harmony, PA and two brothers: Robert Pettey and David Kinzie of Pottstown, PA. William was preceded in death by his father, Edward Stoves.

Bill had a huge heart for helping people and had worked in the mental health field for the past 20 years.

Services will be February 20, 2021, at Hope Church in Bloomington. The Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a celebration of life at 12:00 p.m.